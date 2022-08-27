HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 16,830 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $46,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,069,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $296,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

