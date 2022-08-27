HighTower Advisors LLC Has $35.82 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $35,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Middleby by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Middleby by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MIDD opened at $147.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

