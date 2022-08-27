HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $40,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,251.91 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,242.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,296.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $39,292,049. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

