HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,742 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Targa Resources worth $37,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 47.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

TRGP stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.