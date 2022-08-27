HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,284 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $41,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 3.8 %

NSC opened at $252.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

