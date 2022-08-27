HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $44,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $284.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.84. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $289.98.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

