Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64. The company issued revenue guidance of increase low-single digit range, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.

HIBB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. 542,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $791.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 15.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

