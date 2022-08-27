Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64. The company issued revenue guidance of increase low-single digit range, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.
HIBB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. 542,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $791.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.60.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 15.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
