HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.5 %

DINO opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,351 shares of company stock worth $5,841,989. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.