Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 110,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,798,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,677. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

