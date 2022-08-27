Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the July 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Price Performance
NASDAQ:HCIC remained flat at $9.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.16.
About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.