Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Shares Down 0.7%

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 139.29 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 139.75 ($1.69). Approximately 212,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 193,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.75 ($1.70).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.46 million and a PE ratio of 1,996.43.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

