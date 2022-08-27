Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Dane Andreeff Purchases 25,200 Shares of Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) CEO Dane Andreeff bought 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,985 shares in the company, valued at $64,990.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.