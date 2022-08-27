Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Heartland Express stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Heartland Express by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 394,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 61,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 264,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,857 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

