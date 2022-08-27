Head-To-Head Survey: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $765.66 million 4.52 $317.78 million ($0.04) -667.08 Alphabet $257.64 billion 5.64 $76.03 billion $5.38 20.53

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Bumble has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bumble and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -0.59% -0.33% -0.22% Alphabet 25.89% 28.65% 20.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bumble and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 6 9 0 2.60 Alphabet 0 4 33 1 2.92

Bumble currently has a consensus price target of $35.80, suggesting a potential upside of 34.13%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $146.81, suggesting a potential upside of 33.06%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Alphabet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphabet beats Bumble on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

