Head to Head Contrast: Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Diamond Group and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Diamond Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.90%. Given Black Diamond Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Black Diamond Group pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Black Diamond Group pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Black Diamond Group and California First Leasing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $270.94 million 0.65 $16.24 million $0.32 9.31 California First Leasing $51.10 million N/A $36.23 million N/A N/A

California First Leasing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Black Diamond Group.

Volatility & Risk

Black Diamond Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group 7.08% 9.97% 4.54% California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48%

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, banking and health care facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. company also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. Black Diamond Group Limited markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About California First Leasing

(Get Rating)

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

