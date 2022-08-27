Head to Head Comparison: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ThredUp and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 5 8 0 2.62 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 292.50%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -28.65% -41.55% -22.77% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ThredUp and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million 0.97 -$63.18 million ($0.83) -2.94 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThredUp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of ThredUp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II beats ThredUp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.