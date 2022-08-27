Head-To-Head Analysis: Rivian Automotive (RIVN) versus Its Rivals

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rivian Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rivian Automotive and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Rivian Automotive Competitors 816 2081 2834 117 2.39

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus target price of 65.89, indicating a potential upside of 105.20%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 43.56%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74% Rivian Automotive Competitors -16,635.24% -20.78% -9.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million -$4.69 billion -1.55 Rivian Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -9.56

Rivian Automotive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.