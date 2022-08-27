Hays plc (HAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.24 on November 11th

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.24 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hays Price Performance

Hays stock opened at GBX 115.90 ($1.40) on Friday. Hays has a 12 month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.20 ($2.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.23. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,655.71.

Get Hays alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.