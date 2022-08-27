Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,578.00

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $14.86 million and $222,578.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.99 or 0.07427697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00025403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00165010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00261555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00716461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00577600 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,504,575 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

