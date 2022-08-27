HashBX Hits Market Capitalization of $369,477.85 (HBX)

HashBX (HBX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. HashBX has a market cap of $369,477.85 and approximately $3,628.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00128150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00085893 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HashBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

