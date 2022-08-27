Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Stock Down 5.0 %

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI opened at $158.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

