Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 8.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in eBay by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Evercore ISI upped their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

