Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 437 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after purchasing an additional 706,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

