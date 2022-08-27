Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kroger by 1,179.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 599,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.