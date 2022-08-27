Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 2,671 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 253.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,450 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $206,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,115.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $103.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.