Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $498,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in AutoZone by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,163.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,182.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,062.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

