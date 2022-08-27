Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $435,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 506.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

