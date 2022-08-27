Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 360.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE HES opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.55. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

