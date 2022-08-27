Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.41 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $42.10 or 0.00209051 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $28.66 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,727 coins and its circulating supply is 680,602 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

