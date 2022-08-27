Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HROWL stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.
