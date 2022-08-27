Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 562,053 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

