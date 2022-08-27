Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.10.
Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of HARP stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $9.94.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
