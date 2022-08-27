Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading 2% Higher

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. 62,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 50,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Hannan Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of C$23.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.

About Hannan Metals

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

