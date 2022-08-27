Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.