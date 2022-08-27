Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,386 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,395. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.86. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

