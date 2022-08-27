Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 170 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,200,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 28.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $11.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.13. 1,701,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,461. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

