Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

BDN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. 1,119,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

