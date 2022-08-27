Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 648 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,911,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

