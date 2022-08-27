Hancock Whitney Corp Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $6.42 on Friday, hitting $188.98. 24,177,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,770,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.