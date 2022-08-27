Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,343,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,991 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE MA traded down $12.71 on Friday, reaching $331.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.59 and its 200-day moving average is $345.70.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

