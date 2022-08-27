Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.90 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 19,586 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

CRM traded down $8.68 on Friday, reaching $165.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,074,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,273. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

