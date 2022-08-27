Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Life Storage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after buying an additional 400,350 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 958,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,591,000 after buying an additional 273,712 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Life Storage by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,055,000 after buying an additional 226,191 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE LSI traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.08. 539,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,752. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.