Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,335,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TRV traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.29 and a 200 day moving average of $171.58. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.