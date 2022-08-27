Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Hagerty stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 169,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,914. Hagerty has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.02 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 356,937 shares during the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

