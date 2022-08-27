GYEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.82 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $19.82 million and $625,201.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00823558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GYEN Coin Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
