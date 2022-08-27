GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.45. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $105.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,574,000 after buying an additional 1,824,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,302,000 after buying an additional 78,212 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after buying an additional 376,040 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

