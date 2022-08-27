Guarded Ether (GETH) Price Tops $1,203.92 on Exchanges

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be purchased for $1,203.92 or 0.06017266 BTC on major exchanges. Guarded Ether has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $9,945.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00829392 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Guarded Ether Coin Profile

Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Guarded Ether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars.

