Guarded Ether (GETH) Price Tops $1,203.92 on Exchanges

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be purchased for $1,203.92 or 0.06017266 BTC on major exchanges. Guarded Ether has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $9,945.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00829392 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Guarded Ether Coin Profile
Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Guarded Ether Coin Trading
