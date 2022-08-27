Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guangdong Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Guangdong Investment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.67. 1,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.39. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $75.10.
Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend
About Guangdong Investment
Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangdong Investment (GGDVY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.