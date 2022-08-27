GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSRMU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,115,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $14,189,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $13,635,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,089,000.

Get GSR II Meteora Acquisition alerts:

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSRMU remained flat at $10.12 on Friday. 168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,966. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.