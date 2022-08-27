Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GBLBY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 50,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,958. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.
