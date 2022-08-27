Grin Market Capitalization Reaches $5.41 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $132,170.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.35 or 0.07417417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00169081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00260232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00707601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.00581955 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.